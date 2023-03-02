Steve Mackey: Pulp confirm that bassist and Sheffield musician has died aged 56

Mackey was born in Sheffield and was a childhood friend of bandmate Richard Hawley who attended Hinde House Comprehensive School with him.
A statement on the band’s social media pages confirmed Mackey died on Thursday morning, but no further details were given.
It said: “Our beloved friend and bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Safe travels, Steve.
“We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”
He leaves a wife and grown-up son.