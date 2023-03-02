News you can trust since 1754
Steve Mackey: Pulp confirm that bassist and Sheffield musician has died aged 56

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56, the band have confirmed.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:51pm

Mackey was born in Sheffield and was a childhood friend of bandmate Richard Hawley who attended Hinde House Comprehensive School with him.

A statement on the band’s social media pages confirmed Mackey died on Thursday morning, but no further details were given.

It said: “Our beloved friend and bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Safe travels, Steve.

Jarvis Cocker and Steve Mackey of Pulp outside Magna in Rotherham in 2002
“We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”

He leaves a wife and grown-up son.

