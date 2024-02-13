Steve Wright: Matt Lucas leads tributes to Radio 2 broadcasting legend following news he has died, 69
He joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades.
A statement shared to the broadcaster by Wright's family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.
"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.
"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."
Matt Lucas has referred to Steve Wright as "the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all" following the latter's death at the age of 69.
In a post to X, the comedian wrote: "Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all.
"So gifted and natural and engaging.
"It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show.
"What a huge loss."