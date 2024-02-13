DJ Steve Wright, presenter of programmes for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for over four decades has died at the age of 69. English broadcaster and disc jockey Steve Wright in a radio studio, UK, 29th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades.

A statement shared to the broadcaster by Wright's family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Matt Lucas has referred to Steve Wright as "the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all" following the latter's death at the age of 69.

In a post to X, the comedian wrote: "Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all.

"So gifted and natural and engaging.

