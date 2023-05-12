A purse which was stolen on a night out in Yorkshire more than 25 years ago has been returned to its rightful owner after being found behind a radiator in a pub.

Claudia Bowes, who works as a reporter for sister paper Scarborough News, had a shock to see her mother’s old purse had been found in the Belle Vue Pub, Filey, behind an old radiator - 27 years after it had been lost on a night out.

Her mother Alison Bowes, formerly Alison Ford, had her purse stolen two weeks before Christmas in 1996. Aged just 21, Mrs Bowes was visiting some friends in Filey when her purse was stolen. Found in her purse was a single five pence piece, an old Tesco Clubcard, and a faded Tesco receipt for a bottle of Lucozade which only cost 46p.

There was also a receipt for £25 cashback, which was stolen from the purse later that night. The empty purse was then hidden behind one of the old radiators in the downstairs area of the pub, not to be seen again until May 10, 2023.

Claudia Bowes, Scarborough News reporter, being handed the old purse from Tara Giles, owner of the Belle Vue pub, on behalf of her mother.

The Belle Vue pub posted a few photos of the purse on Facebook, asking the community if they knew who it belonged to. Sisters Tina and Tara Giles, took over the pub three weeks ago after working there for a long time.

Tina and Tara said: “We are having work done here at the pub and it was the plumber who found the purse when changing radiators. We couldn’t believe it - especially when we worked out that 1996 was 27 years ago… we definitely felt old.”

Mrs Bowes, who now lives in Bempton, visited the Belle Vue pub with Claudia to be reunited with the old purse.

Mrs Bowes said: “I woke up to a number of social media messages. To start off with I was so confused. It’s so funny that my old purse has caused such interest on social media. I am so surprised that it’s been returned to me after so long. What a blast from the past.

The old purse contained an old Tesco Clubcard, a receipt for a 46p bottle of Lucozade, a £25 cashback receipt, alongside a few other cards.

“I remember the night I lost it, I was so gutted – I had the whole pub turning over cushions hunting for it. When it couldn’t be found, I realised it must have been stolen while I went to the ladies. I hope whoever took the money out of my purse had a good night.

“Local Filey man Tommy Newlove lent me some money, as I had no cash or cards for the weekend. I ended up having to sell my leather jacket to pay him back because I couldn’t draw any cash out.

“It is so strange to see this dusty old wallet after so long, and very amusing seeing that I could buy a bottle of Lucozade for 46p. I wish it was still that price.”