Whitby’s harbour master has warned mariners using the port that one of its main hazard buoys has been severely damaged by Storm Babet.

Captain Chris Burrows issued a notice which read: “North Cardinal buoy has sustained damage during Storm Babet. Currently, the buoy is lit by a constant white light and is missing the top mark and radar reflector. It is also reported as out of position and is now located approximately 200 metres away.

"Marines are advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating the area until repairs can be implemented.”

