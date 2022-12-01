Stranded dolphin which washed up on Yorkshire beach saved by rescue team

A stranded dolphin has been saved by sea life rescue teams after it was found washed up on a Yorkshire beach.

The stricken aquatic mammal, normally seen swimming in coastal waters, was discovered on sands near the seaside town of Redcar. Rapid responders from British Divers Marine Life Rescue said they came to its aid after they were first alerted to its presence at 9 am on Monday (Nov 28).

And stunning photos show how the team of five volunteers initially used sheets to cover the animal while pouring water over its skin to keep it moist. The team first ensured the dolphin was in a good physical condition before they successfully re-floated it - with the support of the local Redcar Coastguard.

However, the charity, which regularly performs sea-life rescues, urged beachgoers always to keep a safe distance if they spot a stranded whale or dolphin in the future. They said the animals often carry zoonotic diseases and viruses, which are transmissible to humans.

And they added that usually there's an underlying reason for a stranding, which may mean the mammals wash up again even if the public successfully refloat them.

There are around 28 different species of whales and dolphins around the British coastline, with the most common being bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises. These are most often found in Cardigan Bay, in Wales, and the Moray Firth, in Scotland, but groups of the mammals can be observed all along the UK's coast.

