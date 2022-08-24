News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stranger Things fans go wild as Meadowhall shopping centre announces stock of limited edition trainers

Stranger Things fans in Yorkshire have gone wild for a new range of limited edition trainers after Meadowhall shopping centre announced stock.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:08 pm

The trainers are due to be released later this week but fans can get their hands on a pair early if they are a ‘Vans Family Member’.

More than 200 people have commented on the announcement in just an hour as the popularity of the trainers surged.

Meadowhall posted: “Look what's just landed, straight out of Hawkins!

Most Popular

Stranger Things fans go wild as Meadowhall shopping centre announces stock of limited edition trainers

“Limited edition Vans x #StrangerThings. Snap them up before they're gone.

“#meadowhall #lovemeadowhall #sheffield #yorkshire”

Stranger Things fans go wild as Meadowhall shopping centre announces stock of limited edition trainers
MeadowhallYorkshire