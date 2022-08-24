Stranger Things fans go wild as Meadowhall shopping centre announces stock of limited edition trainers
Stranger Things fans in Yorkshire have gone wild for a new range of limited edition trainers after Meadowhall shopping centre announced stock.
The trainers are due to be released later this week but fans can get their hands on a pair early if they are a ‘Vans Family Member’.
More than 200 people have commented on the announcement in just an hour as the popularity of the trainers surged.
Meadowhall posted: “Look what's just landed, straight out of Hawkins!
“Limited edition Vans x #StrangerThings. Snap them up before they're gone.
“#meadowhall #lovemeadowhall #sheffield #yorkshire”