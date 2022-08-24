Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trainers are due to be released later this week but fans can get their hands on a pair early if they are a ‘Vans Family Member’.

More than 200 people have commented on the announcement in just an hour as the popularity of the trainers surged.

Meadowhall posted: “Look what's just landed, straight out of Hawkins!

Stranger Things fans go wild as Meadowhall shopping centre announces stock of limited edition trainers

“Limited edition Vans x #StrangerThings. Snap them up before they're gone.

“#meadowhall #lovemeadowhall #sheffield #yorkshire”