We all like to think ‘we can do it better’ when experiencing a day out organised by someone else but what about ‘holidaying better?’

One Yorkshireman who enjoys a good holiday is to feature on a new reality TV series which sees five people sacrifice their downtime by placing their plans into the hands of total strangers.

64-year-old Dave Rawson, from Doncaster, who is set to appear on Strangers on a Plane in April, said: “I got to go to Sardinia with strangers, it was lots of fun and we each had to plan an action packed 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave previously worked as a magician in Ibiza before meeting his now wife Andrea Rawson, 53, also from Yorkshire.

Strangers on a plane: Yorkshire man to appear in new reality tv series

Dave said: “Life is too short, it just felt right. Now we share our lives together and Andrea appreciates my love of magic.”

They also enjoy holidaying - when they went on their travels to Las Vegas they decided to have an impromptu wedding.

Dave’s no stranger to an action-packed adventure but when it comes to holidays some people like to relax whereas others love adrenaline fuelled activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One person’s idea of heaven is another’s hell,” said Steve Wynne, CEO and producer of Strawberry Blond TV which makes Strangers on a Plane.

Strangers on a plane: Yorkshire man to appear in new reality tv series

In this stripped daytime series, five holiday-goers pack their bags for the same popular holiday destination. Once settled, they’ll each take control of 24 hours, in a bid to prove they can holiday better than anyone else.

From chaotic dune buggy racing and hilarious beach raves, to stinking youth hostels, the five travelers battle it out for the week’s grand prize – another five days in the sun with a person of their choice.

Wynne said: “We had some strangers spending hardly any money at all on the accommodation and spending it on cocktails. Another decided canyoning would be a brilliant idea – and two of their guests were afraid of heights.”

Understandably there were some “tears and tantrums.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Some took to it (literally) like a duck to water, others had to be (literally) pushed.