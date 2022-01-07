The three judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will join the lineup of past Strictly contestants for their tour this year, which will be hosted by Janette Manrara.
The dancers performing on tour will be:
- 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec
- Series 18 contestants Max George and Katya Jones
- Series 18 finalists Maisie Smith and Kai Widdrington
- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin
- Rhys Stephensen and Nancy Xu
- Series 19 finalists John Whaite and Johannes Radebe
The Strictly performers and judges will visit nine cities in the UK from January 20 to February 13 2022.
Where in Yorkshire will the Strictly Live Tour be?
The two cities in Yorkshire will be Leeds and Sheffield.
First Direct Arena Leeds
They will perform here on two dates:
January 25 at 7.30pm
January 26 at 7.30pm
Utilita Arena Sheffield
They will perform at the Sheffield Arena on these two dates:
February 1 at 7.30pm
February 2 at 7.30pm
The prices are dependent on where you choose to sit in the arena.
You can book a ticket by visiting the Strictly Come Dancing website.