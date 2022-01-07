The three judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will join the lineup of past Strictly contestants for their tour this year, which will be hosted by Janette Manrara.

The dancers performing on tour will be:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite will be on tour this year. (Pic credit: Press Association Images)

- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

- Series 18 contestants Max George and Katya Jones

- Series 18 finalists Maisie Smith and Kai Widdrington

- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

- Rhys Stephensen and Nancy Xu

- Series 19 finalists John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

The Strictly performers and judges will visit nine cities in the UK from January 20 to February 13 2022.

Where in Yorkshire will the Strictly Live Tour be?

The two cities in Yorkshire will be Leeds and Sheffield.

First Direct Arena Leeds

They will perform here on two dates:

January 25 at 7.30pm

January 26 at 7.30pm

Utilita Arena Sheffield

They will perform at the Sheffield Arena on these two dates:

February 1 at 7.30pm

February 2 at 7.30pm

The prices are dependent on where you choose to sit in the arena.