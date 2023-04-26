All Sections
'Strong support' for plans for new Aldi in fast growing Yorkshire market town

Local residents have expressed strong support for plans to use the old cattle market site in Driffield for a new Aldi.

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The site, which is owned by East Riding Council, has been standing vacant for over 20 years and supporters say it will stop people having to drive elsewhere to shop.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket, having nudged Morrisons out of the top four, the discount grocer’s 1000th store is due to open in the next few weeks, according to Grocery Gazette.

The German retailer was consistently named the UK’s cheapest supermarket by consumer group Which? throughout 2022.

Aldi wants to build a new foodstore in DriffieldAldi wants to build a new foodstore in Driffield
Aldi wants to build a new foodstore in Driffield

Letters of support for the planning application far outweighed those against – with 194 in favour, compared to 16 against.

Those in favour said the growing town is in “desperate need of a large supermarket” and it would spare people trips to Bridlington, Beverley, Pocklington or Cottingham to shop.

There was also backing for the foodstore which will create 40 jobs “in an organisation which is well known for its training and development opportunities”.

However the town council expressed concern about pedestrian safety and the “precariously narrow” access for HGVs to the site, which is made up of a public car park, with the northern part derelict land following the closure of the cattle market in 2001.

The old cattle market site will host the new storeThe old cattle market site will host the new store
The old cattle market site will host the new store

The former cattle market buildings were demolished in 2018.

A report to councillors, who are meeting at County Hall in Beverley tomorrow to discuss the application, says : “The proposals would see the redevelopment of this long term, vacant, derelict brownfield site and would have the benefit of bringing the site back into active use, supporting the vitality and viability of Driffield town centre.”

The proposed foodstore will go on the existing Eastgate car park, which is owned by the council and currently provides 128 free car parking spaces.

The council car park – which will continue to offer long stay, free car parking - will be relocated to the west of the new Aldi car park and provide 105 car parking spaces.

Meanwhile the 118-space Aldi car park will be limited to a 90-minute stay.

A new access will be created on Exchange Street which will involve knocking down a vacant building and is the subject of another planning application due to be decided at the same meeting. Both are recommended for approval.

The Aldi group operates over 10,000 stores worldwide with outlets in countries including in Hungary, China and Switzerland.

