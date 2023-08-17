All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Student with dyslexia overjoyed after collecting three A*s at Yorkshire secondary school

A student who refused to let dyslexia hold her back collected top A-level grades at Ripon Grammar School on Thursday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

Indiana Barrett, from Ripon, achieved three A*s in chemistry, maths and design technology, allowing her to follow her dream and study architecture at university.

The 18-year-old confessed that dyslexia has, at times, been a struggle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “But I’ve always worked really hard to not let dyslexia hold me back. The teachers at RGS have all been really supportive and understood how I learnt best.

“It is a challenge but I just try to do my best in everything I do and so far it has paid off. I can’t believe I’ve got three A*s, and even in maths. I’m so happy!”

Indiana, who also works as a lifeguard and has qualified as a swimming teacher, plans to embark on a solo expedition travelling around south east Asia, having deferred her place at the University of Sheffield for another year.

Related topics:YorkshireRiponUniversity of Sheffield