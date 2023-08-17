Student with dyslexia overjoyed after collecting three A*s at Yorkshire secondary school

A student who refused to let dyslexia hold her back collected top A-level grades at Ripon Grammar School on Thursday.

Indiana Barrett, from Ripon, achieved three A*s in chemistry, maths and design technology, allowing her to follow her dream and study architecture at university.

The 18-year-old confessed that dyslexia has, at times, been a struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “But I’ve always worked really hard to not let dyslexia hold me back. The teachers at RGS have all been really supportive and understood how I learnt best.

“It is a challenge but I just try to do my best in everything I do and so far it has paid off. I can’t believe I’ve got three A*s, and even in maths. I’m so happy!”