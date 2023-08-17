Student with dyslexia overjoyed after collecting three A*s at Yorkshire secondary school
Indiana Barrett, from Ripon, achieved three A*s in chemistry, maths and design technology, allowing her to follow her dream and study architecture at university.
The 18-year-old confessed that dyslexia has, at times, been a struggle.
She said: “But I’ve always worked really hard to not let dyslexia hold me back. The teachers at RGS have all been really supportive and understood how I learnt best.
“It is a challenge but I just try to do my best in everything I do and so far it has paid off. I can’t believe I’ve got three A*s, and even in maths. I’m so happy!”
Indiana, who also works as a lifeguard and has qualified as a swimming teacher, plans to embark on a solo expedition travelling around south east Asia, having deferred her place at the University of Sheffield for another year.