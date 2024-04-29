The event, which is sponsored by Poundland and raises money for Sue Ryder, is held at Wetherby Races every year. The event currently holds the Guinness World Record for race with the most mascots.

The mascots run one furlong and jump six fences all while raising money for charity, and usually with hilarious consequences.

As the video shows, the mascots parade around the parade ring at the Yorkshire course before a one-minute warm up by the Pound Hound – who is Poundland’s very own mascot.

The Mascot Gold Cup at Wetherby Races. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The wet weather in Yorkshire meant that ground was even more tricky for the mascots than usual, with Wetherby Racecourse saying the ground was soft, heavy in places.

And while the weather was dull, the race was anything but.

Eventually Stormy Stan, the mascot from the RNLI, ran out the winner in front of the delighted grandstand.