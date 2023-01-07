No two years are ever the same, thankfully. We live in a wonderful, ever challenging world, which we need to treasure, if it is to survive global warming and other threats. There are hundreds of species of creatures at risk. The warming climate has meant that some plants are dying out in hotter areas and our forests are changing too. Then we need to consider what man is doing to the world, the wars and conflicts that are raging. I would hardly call our civilization peaceful. For some, ultimate power is not enough, they want more territory to rule. We are lucky to live in a country where the rule of law prevails, at least I hope it does. No society ever remains stagnant, it always moves. New laws and conditions become the norm and people’s attitudes change, hopefully for the better. I admit I am a little old fashioned in some things, but so long as my opinions do not hurt others, I intend to retain what I believe to be right. What do I hope for 2023? Many things, but above all I would like to see the countryside protected. I was out in the car, off to do some shopping the other day and drove down a country lane and pulled over in a layby to take in the peace and beauty of the wood next to me. I watched as a pigeon sat on a fence and surveyed the scene, and then I saw some crows landing in a nearby field and start to peck into the newly ploughed soil for food. I wound the car window down and listened to the birds in the hedgerow and noticed a charm of finches busying themselves around the berries in the hedge. Everywhere there were birds seeking food, and then suddenly they all flew away and hid, and I saw a red kite overhead, circling above the area in search of prey. I moved on and did some shopping and then called into my paper shop to pay my bill and went to see if I could make an appointment at the hairdresser, as I was badly in need of a haircut. They fitted me in straight away and I emerged much smarter. I popped over to see my neighbours and had a cup of coffee with them and then, once home finished another cushion and even completed a pair of socks. My friend has walked my dog for me several times and I have quite enjoyed some tranquil time, watching some old films on the television. Another friend, who used to lodge with me, popped in and give me a wonderful calendar, of dogs wearing hats! I woke early on New Year’s, day, and after some rather necessary chores, I was delighted to see the skies were becoming blue with white wisps of cloud and there was sunshine to welcome the new year in. The birds in the garden were all out feeding greedily on the food I had put out. Then they went quiet for a while, and I saw why. My cat, Roman, had gone outside to supervise. It did not take much to get him back in, just the opening of a tin! He has excellent hearing. He is also a very greedy cat and wakes me early in the morning to demand breakfast. I put the chocolate away as one of my New Year resolutions is to avoid chocolate whenever possible. Another resolution is not to eat sweet biscuits. I tidied the kitchen cupboard and as I did so the cat decided to investigate it and was most disappointed, as he could find nothing to his liking in there. He did disturb a spider but failed to catch it. I have several resident spiders in the house, a large one in my bedroom an even larger one in the sitting room, and one in the utility room. I was given some flowers recently, and the flowers attracted some flies when I left the window open, but not for long, as the spiders soon feasted on them! I wish all the readers a happy, peaceful, and prosperous new year and hope that the world can become a happier place. I hope that wars cease, and everyone manages to keep healthy.