People who have walked through Bradford city centre may not have realised the hidden history of the underground tunnels which lies beneath their feet.

What was once a brewery reopened as Sunbridge Wells, an independent entertainment venue, in 2017.

Sheffield may have a bar converted from an underground public toilet, but these Bradford tunnels have a multitude of food and drink outlets.

Sunbridge is believed to be the UK’s first and only subterranean entertainment venue’ and it has a fabulous array of offerings supporting new and independent traders in historic settings.

Sunbridge Wells - the underground tunnels and entertainment complex

There are two food outlets, La Caverna and Koko Bay Restaurant alongside six bars and pubs: Wallers Brewery, AJ’s Bar, Not Guilty Bar, Mr Paul’s, Rose & Crown and The Gin Bar.

Sunbridge Wells is the home of the original Wallers Brewery, opened in 1878. This triggered construction work to be finished raising the ground level to create Sunbridge Road. The area was raised 30 feet to connect with Godwin Street. The tunnel system then ran beneath Sunbridge Road with access to the brewery and bottling plant on Aldermanbury.

Harry Hall, whose later father developed Sunbridge Wells, said: “We are now heading into a new direction where we want Sunbridge to be the place to visit whenever you visit Yorkshire. We are working with the council and local businesses to achieve our aim and welcome people to the world of imagination.

“With the passing of my father in December 2022 we are now entering a new phase at Sunbridge Wells and are looking for new businesses to create a unique environment at Sunbridge Wells. We would like to create the legacy Graham Hall deserves.”

Sophie Mei Lan chats to Gita mistry

“We are now on the lookout for new bars/ food outlets to join us in growing the Bradford nightlife. All enquiries to be sent to: [email protected]”