Super bright road markings and fewer street lights to be trialled on A1079 in East Yorkshire

Cat’s eyes that change colour and super bright road markings could be trialled on roads in Yorkshire as part of efforts to “decarbonise” street lighting and save millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

East Riding Council has been awarded £3.3m Government money to consider how “next generation” road signs, markings and cat’s eyes can be used in future, cutting the number of street lights needed.

Currently, the UK’s 7.2m street lights cost £3.5bn a year – including £1bn in energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They produce 1m tonnes of carbon emissions, contributing to the damaging impacts of climate change.

In a UK first, the council plans to carry out studies into the way roads are lit, and then use the data to work with other local authorities to provide an alternative to the current regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trials will be carried out along the 31 mile stretch of the A1079 Hull to York corridor and the A164. For the pilot scheme, the council has partnered with ten others in England and others in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It is working with researchers at Sheffield University, along with the Institute of Lighting Professionals and lighting companies .

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s project manager Karl Rourke said: “The British Standards that dictate how we build roads date from the mid-60s, early 70s. Over the years they have been tweaked and many changes made.

"But key elements are very dated when you look at them in relation to modern cars. We are looking to test the standards, do the research and see if they are fit for purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rourke said they weren’t seeking to “plunge roads into darkness” but trials due to start this summer on the A1079 would see lights removed from some stretches.

He said: “There will still be areas that need street lights, as they have an impact on fear of crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However he said public perceptions are changing. “Five or six years ago there would have been a massive outcry about turning street lights off, we are seeing a shift away from that kind of entrenched belief into questioning – I think, it’s more about value for money.”

Cat’s eyes could adopt the colour system used on motorways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Approaching a roundabout how would a motorist feel, if, all of a sudden, the cat’s eyes went from being white to amber to red to warn you something is coming up?”

Road markings that are 300 per cent more reflective and “self cleaning” signs like those on skyscrapers could also be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Researchers will gather feedback from motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as engaing with community groups and the police.

The three-year project will be followed up by three to five years of further monitoring and should produce a new guidance document to inform the British Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad