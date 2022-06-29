However, after the bomb squad were called in to deal with the object, they found it was a phone charger.
North Yorkshire Police were called at about 6pm following the discovery of the object outside the crown court.
A statement from the force said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place on Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopthorpe Road and Cromwell Road.
"Specialist bomb disposal officers (EOD) confirmed that the device was not suspicious, and the object was a phone charging power pack.
"The cordon was stood down and enquiries are now continuing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number