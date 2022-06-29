Suspicious package in York: Bomb squad called in to deal with item which turned out to be phone charger

A number of streets in central York were evacuated last night following reports of a suspicious package.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:29 am

However, after the bomb squad were called in to deal with the object, they found it was a phone charger.

North Yorkshire Police were called at about 6pm following the discovery of the object outside the crown court.

A statement from the force said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place on Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopthorpe Road and Cromwell Road.

The area outside York Crown Court was evacuated

"Specialist bomb disposal officers (EOD) confirmed that the device was not suspicious, and the object was a phone charging power pack.

"The cordon was stood down and enquiries are now continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number