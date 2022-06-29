However, after the bomb squad were called in to deal with the object, they found it was a phone charger.

North Yorkshire Police were called at about 6pm following the discovery of the object outside the crown court.

A statement from the force said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place on Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopthorpe Road and Cromwell Road.

The area outside York Crown Court was evacuated

"Specialist bomb disposal officers (EOD) confirmed that the device was not suspicious, and the object was a phone charging power pack.

"The cordon was stood down and enquiries are now continuing."