Swan dies and another injured after flying into overhead power cable in Yorkshire

A swan has died and another had to be rescued after they flew into an overhead power cable in Yorkshire.

A team from Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue travelled to the scene of the incident at a a field in Gargrave, North Yorkshire.

They rescued one of the swans, which was left with a deep gash between its eyes following the accident on Friday morning (Nov 3).

Young swans fly in low light around this time of year and struggle to spot the overhead power cables.

Vanessa Ford, of Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue, visited the field with a collegue to rescue the bird.

She said: "This is the time of year when young swans fly in low light, and don’t see the cables. Sadly, the bird’s sibling didn’t survive the accident."