All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Swan dies and another injured after flying into overhead power cable in Yorkshire

A swan has died and another had to be rescued after they flew into an overhead power cable in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT

A team from Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue travelled to the scene of the incident at a a field in Gargrave, North Yorkshire.

They rescued one of the swans, which was left with a deep gash between its eyes following the accident on Friday morning (Nov 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young swans fly in low light around this time of year and struggle to spot the overhead power cables.

Most Popular
Picture credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Vanessa Ford of Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue holds an injured swan which flew into an overhead power cable, and sustained a deep gash between its eyes, on Friday morning.Picture credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Vanessa Ford of Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue holds an injured swan which flew into an overhead power cable, and sustained a deep gash between its eyes, on Friday morning.
Picture credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Vanessa Ford of Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue holds an injured swan which flew into an overhead power cable, and sustained a deep gash between its eyes, on Friday morning.

Vanessa Ford, of Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue, visited the field with a collegue to rescue the bird.

She said: "This is the time of year when young swans fly in low light, and don’t see the cables. Sadly, the bird’s sibling didn’t survive the accident."

The rescued swan will be taken to the rescue’s hospital in Selby and will receive treatment before being released back into the wild.

Related topics:North Yorkshire