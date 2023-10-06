Sycamore Gap: Northumberland National Park issued update on future of much-loved tree

Northumberland National Park has issued an update on the future of the much-loved Sycamore Gap site a week after the famous tree was felled.

The public have been thanked for their interest and suggestions for the spot on Hadrian’s Wall after national park bosses expressed an interest in making the spot “iconic” one again. Meanwhile landowners the National Trust have said there have been more than 150 offers of help.

There was widespread sadness across Northumberland, the wider region and indeed the world when the tree was discovered felled last Thursday. Northumbria Police launched an investigation and have made two arrests. A 16-year-old male and a man in his 60s have both been released on bail since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on October 5, a spokesman for Northumberland National Park said: “Staff at Northumberland National Park Authority are receiving thousands of messages offering ideas and support regarding Sycamore Gap.

“We would like to thank everyone for their interest. The tree at Sycamore Gap meant something to so many people and we understand that the public are keen to know what happens next.

“The National Trust is the landowner and is therefore the owner of the felled tree. Northumberland National Park Authority is supporting the National Trust where appropriate.

“This includes the support of our specialist officers who have expertise with the historic environment, landscape management and conservation, all elements which need to be considered when decisions are being made about the future of Sycamore Gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northumberland National Park Authority will share with the National Trust all your wonderful thoughts and ideas. Thank you.”

The National Trust has said it is starting discussions with stakeholders about the future of the site to decide the best way forward. The trust has also promised to keep the public updated with further updates.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from near and far. It is clear this tree was special to many, many people. We’ve received over 150 offers of help, and still rising, and thousands of messages of support, with many sharing their memories and good wishes with us.

“Offers of help and ideas for the future of the tree have ranged from craftspeople offering their skills, to fundraising initiatives. We’re grateful to everyone who has been in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad