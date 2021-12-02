Diane Adams has been allowed to make the changes at her property near Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, even though it is in the green belt.

Planning officers recommended the proposals be refused as very special circumstances had not been demonstrated as to why a new building should be allowed on green belt land.

But councillors disagreed and after hearing Mrs Adams describe medical issues including serious physical handicap they agreed she had demonstrated very special circumstances and should be allowed to build a bungalow which gave wheelchair access.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard the applicant owned the whole site and agreed to be mindful to permit the plans subject to conditions to be drawn up by planning officers.

Councillors also went against officers’ recommendation to refuse Benjamin Kennedy permission to build a two-storey extension to the side of a barn home at Firth House Lane, Barkisland.

Planning officers were concerned it was on property in the green belt and were concerned about its visual impact on the openness of the landscape and its design.

But ward councillor Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) argued it was very much in keeping with designs of other properties in the area, the footprint of development was within guidelines and the applicant’s agent Adrian Rose added that it could only be seen from distance by walkers.

Councillors agreed and were mindful to approve the plans subject to conditions to be drawn up by planning officers.

The committee refused Mrs K Yaseen permission to build a two-storey side extension, one-storey rear extension and dormer to front and rear of her home at Warley Road, Halifax, in line with officers’ recommendation and after hearing Coun Jenny Lynn (Park, Lab) oppose the application and Coun Faisal Shoukat (Lab, Park) speak in favour of it, arguing concerns over parking could be resolved.

Councillors granted Rand and Asquith (Aceblade) Limited per mission to vary a condition which will allow them to bring stone for sawing, storage or sale from other premises to Elland Edge Quarries, Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, despite concerns about HGV movements this would bring - there were 19 objections particularly highlighting these.

The company argued weather conditions at other open sites in winter affected work and councillors, who were concerned extra HGV movements might coincide with peak school times, were satisfied these efforts to avoid these would be kept up.