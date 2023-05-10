Take a look inside Yorkshire's secret afternoon nightclub which is packed out at 3pm

It’s a grey dreary Tuesday afternoon on Westgate in Bradford city centre, everywhere is quiet other than the noise blasting out from a Victorian style music hall.

From the Sounds of the 60s playing as part of Vintage Tuesdays to an impromptu set by Bradford band Bad Boy Chiller Crew on a Saturday night, Tickles Music Hall is always packed full of people. Relying on word-of-mouth, this music hall is packed to the rafters, attracting people from the age of 40 to 90.

Tickles, as it is affectionately known, has a proud heritage with its building alone dating back as far as 1884. This iconic building was given a superb refurbishment, being developed into a purpose built live music venue, giving birth to Tickles Music Hall.

The venue was opened by businessman John Holmes in 1982, in the style of an old Victorian music hall after he had restored several aspects of the original decor.

Tickles Music Hall in Bradford

Plasterwork in the ceiling had been painted dark red, white and yellow and the bar and stage had been designed with sloping canopies of tiles. Even the security staff had joined in with the theme by wearing Victorian-style bowler hats.

The security staff today may no longer be wearing bowler hats but the audiences still flock to Tickles for a range of events.

“It’s the place to be on a Tuesday,” said food blogger Shannon Palmer, who is one of the youngest attendees aged 30.

Her aunt is Tickles’ music Promoter Ellen Boyle, 60, who has worked and lived in Bradford for 20 years.

She said: “A lot of older people don’t feel safe going out on a Saturday night so I wanted to give people a safe place to dance, drink and socialise which is why I came up with Vintage Tuesdays. It’s always packed and we have acts coming from all over the UK.”

There’s a range of regulars too including a woman nicknamed ‘the duchess’ as she turns up each week in stunning jewellery and dresses she makes especially. Tickles has given birth to new friendships, relationships and offers a lifeline for those who would otherwise struggle to socialise.