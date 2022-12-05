Tan Hill Inn: Pubgoers famously trapped in Yorkshire pub return for reunion one year on

Pub-goers who famously became trapped for three nights at Britain's highest pub in a freak snowstorm have held a reunion at the boozer - a year later.

Around 61 drinkers were stranded in the Tan Hill Inn in late November last year after Storm Arwen brought down cable lines on roads and dumped 5ft (1.5m) of snow. Punters had headed up to the 400-year-old Yorkshire Dales pub, situated 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, to watch an Oasis tribute band play.

But they were forced to sleep on floors as the storm - which caused widespread damage across the UK - was impossible to clear. On the anniversary of the ill-fated pub run, dozens of guests gathered to reminisce about the impromptu lock-in, which made headlines globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the same tribute band, 'Noaisis', was booked to play at the reunion event, with those who were stuck at the pub in 2021 given the first opportunity to book seats. Pub duty manager Donna, 55, said she'd sold 180 tickets for the event on Saturday night (Dec 3), although 40 punters had stayed home due to the threat of another flurry.

Tan Hill Inn, famously Britain's highest pub. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Around 140 people came up. It was bizarre to see them all again but in a good way. We did sell 180 tickets, but because it was forecast to snow, the other 40 didn't turn up. We did have a flurry of snow, but it didn't stick.

"The band just played Oasis hits. But the funny part of the story was as soon as it started snowing, the lead singer jumped in his car and got going. He didn't want to get caught again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna said those who had been trapped in the pub last November still kept in contact through a Whatsapp group that they had dubbed 'Snoaisis'.

She said: "We all keep in touch that way. Some of them come up regularly and it's like meeting old friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punters had planned to watch the Oasis tribute band on Friday November 26, 2021. But they spent three nights camped on floors in the pub after being taken aback by the sudden snowstorm. General manager Nicola Townsend kept their spirits up with monster roast dinners on Sunday before she waved a fond farewell to the guests after three nights when the roads were finally cleared.

Speaking at the time, revellers Becky Longthorp and Gary Bimpson compared the experience to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said after being freed: "To be honest, I think the main worry was if the beer ran out really. We just sit on random tables with whoever - it's like we all just know each other now. It's like 'I'm a celebrity', but at the Tan Hill Inn pub."