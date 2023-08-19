Conservationists are trying to boost the numbers of an endangered species of beetle in York.

Victorian collectors used to make special trips to Clifton Ings, an ancient flood meadow by the River Ouse, to catch iridescent green Tansy beetles.

More recently smaller populations have been found at Woodwalton Fen in Cambridgeshire and the Welney Wetland Centre in Norfolk.

The protected species is in decline due to the loss of its food – the tansy plant – summer flooding, and mowing of riverbanks.

For the last few years, staff and students of York St John University have been working with the Tansy Beetle Action Group to establish a new “ark site” in case of a serious flood on the Ouse.

Hundreds of tansy plants have been cultivated by the University’s grounds team along the edge of the Haxby Road Sports Park grounds, near the River Foss.

The first breeding pairs were introduced last summer, but failed to thrive due to the scorching temperatures.

Conservationists are making a renewed effort to colonise the area, with 30 pairs arriving this week.

Dr Geoff Oxford from the Tansy Beetle Action Group said “The beetle is known as the Jewel of York because for a long time it was believed to only be living here.

“ We know it’s been in York for hundreds of years – as an example Victorian beetle enthusiasts used to make special trips to Clifton Ings to source them for their collections.

“Recently discovered small populations in the Fens mean that it’s not classed as critically endangered but conserving the largest population by far is a conservation priority.”

Simon Davis, Gardens & Sports Ground Manager at York St John University said: “There isn't an established colony of beetles on the River Foss so the intention of this site is as an ark site above flood levels in case of a catastrophic summer flood wiping out the established population on the Ouse.