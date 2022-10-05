Ted Hughes' widow objects to sculpture plans commemorating poet's birthplace in Mytholmroyd

Plans for the £25,000 sculpture, based on imagery from Hughes’ poem Churn Milk Joan, are currently under consideration from Calderdale Council.

The sculpture, which features a milk churn and two foxes, was first mooted after the 2015 floods in the West Yorkshire village, and is being paid for partly by the Environment Agency as a legacy project.

There is no public monument to Hughes in the village, save for a small plaque near his home.

A maquette (model) of the planned sculpture commemorating former poet laureate Ted Hughes

But Carol Hughes, who married Ted Hughes in 1970, said the sculpture would not be in keeping with the poet’s wishes.

Writing to the Yorkshire Post, Mrs Hughes said: “I am disappointed that the project has reached this advanced stage without involving any formal consultation with me as representative of Ted's literary Estate - something that seems surprising and more than an oversight.

“Many people will know that, for his final resting place, Ted chose that his ashes should be scattered on an area on Dartmoor here in Devon, close to the sources of several rivers he loved.

“He asked for a slab of granite to be placed there with just his name and dates to be inscribed upon the stone. Simple and beautiful.

“This project, the design of the sculpture, even the idea itself, all seem to me totally at odds with everything that was important to Ted, and to the person he was.”

Mrs Hughes said a more fitting memorial would be environmental work to improve the canal with benches.

She has formally objected to the plans, but those behind the sculpture - designed by local artist Johanna Storm - have expressed confusion and dismay.

Villager and arts-worker Geoff Wood, who has led work on developing the sculpture, said full consultation on it had been done with the Elmet Trust, a Ted Hughes charity.

He said: “We were under the impression Mrs Hughes knew about the sculpture and was comfortable with it.

“I don’t know what we do from here. Two years ago would have been the time for her to say ‘I don’t like this.;

“I can’t stop her from objecting, but I’ll be extremely disappointed. I also feel that although Mrs Hughes is his widow, and she must care passionately about his reputation and his work, there are a lot of other people who also care about him and there are other voices.

“I would welcome meeting her, because a lot of people are extremely proud of Ted and his work. He’s a son of Mytholmroyd. This place was important to him.

“So it feels a little uncomfortable for the village to feel it can’t honour Ted without the consent of someone who doesn’t live here.”

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “We are currently considering the planning application for a Ted Hughes memorial in Mytholmroyd.