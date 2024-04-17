Barnby, a sandy yellow Labrador who turns two in June, will have a very important job – he is lined up to be a seizure alert dog to help support someone with epilepsy.

He has just been matched with a client and will soon set to working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seizure alert dogs are trained to detect an epileptic seizure up to an hour before it happens, enabling the person to get to a place of safety and privacy.

Barnby

Barnby and his client are due to work on their alert time and Barnby has also been training in taskwork, including picking up dropped items, walking alongside a mobility aid and even attending football matches.

Describing the qualities which make him ideal for this potentially life-saving seizure alert role, trainer Emily High said: “He is very attentive and nothing much fazes him.”

So far, Barnby has passed his assessments with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a perfect little boy who has got this cute little face, just like a teddy bear, with a big nose. He is so cute and has the most adorable smile. He gets lots of attention,” added Emily.

“He’s just really sweet. What I love about him most is his smile – he doesn’t show his teeth and the corners of his mouth lift up and he smiles at you.

“He will do anything for a piece of kibble.”