The 16-year-old died following the crash at around 12am this morning (October 12), Cleveland Police said. The crash happened on Costwold Drive in Redcar. A statement from the force said that a second teenager, aged 18, was taken to hospital and is in a critical condtion.

It said: “Officers were called to a report of two males on a motorcycle on Cotswold Drive, who appeared to have collided with a garden wall. The 16 old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“The second male, aged 18, suffered significant head injuries and is receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital. He is in critical condition.”

A teenage motorcyclist died after hitting a garden wall

