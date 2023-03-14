Teenage schoolboy dies two weeks after bike and car crash in Yorkshire

A teenage boy involved in a crash in Yorkshire more than two weeks ago has died, police have confirmed.

The 13-year-old was on his bike when the accident happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane at around 1.25pm on Thursday, February 23.

Police said today (Mar 14) the youngster has since died in hospital. It is understood he died over the weekend.

The driver of a blue Mini Cooper, which was also involved in the crash, has been spoken to by police.

The accident happened more than two weeks ago

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.