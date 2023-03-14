News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released

Teenage schoolboy dies two weeks after bike and car crash in Yorkshire

A teenage boy involved in a crash in Yorkshire more than two weeks ago has died, police have confirmed.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT

The 13-year-old was on his bike when the accident happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane at around 1.25pm on Thursday, February 23.

Police said today (Mar 14) the youngster has since died in hospital. It is understood he died over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of a blue Mini Cooper, which was also involved in the crash, has been spoken to by police.

Most Popular
The accident happened more than two weeks ago
The accident happened more than two weeks ago
The accident happened more than two weeks ago

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the accident or has footage that might help police with their investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the log reference 0767 of February 23. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

YorkshireWest Yorkshire PolicePolice