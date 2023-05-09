The crash happened on Burnley Road, in Luddenden Foot, near Halifax, shortly before 5.40pm. The driver of one of the cars – a 19-year-old man – was confirmed dead at the scene. The crash involved a blue Seat Ibiza, a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black BMW 320D.

Police say the Seat – being driven by the man teenager who died - was travelling along the A646 Burnley Road towards Halifax when it attempted to overtake the Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, causing minor damage to the VW’s wing mirror. The Seat then continued along the road before colliding head-on with the BMW on a sweeping left-hand bend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to call 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1477 of May 7.

The crash happened on Sunday