Teenager who died while running from chaotic Bonfire Night scene named locally

Qais Muhammad Ratyal was reported to have injured himself following an incident in Vickerman Street, Halifax, in which youths threw fireworks at each other. Residents said riot police arrived to deal with the chaos on Saturday night, with the 17-year-old believed to have been among the teenagers who then fled the scene.

A resident of Vickerman Street told the newspaper she called an ambulance after seeing Qais had injured himself while running through back gardens. "He jumped on to the greenhouse and that is how he got injured," she said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 8.15pm on Saturday evening following reports of an injured male in the garden of a property on Vickerman Street, Halifax.

Spent fireworks are littered across Vickerman Street in Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 17-year-old male was taken to hospital where, sadly, he died of his injuries. A scene is currently on in the area as officers establish the full facts of what has happened. The matter has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as police were called to the vicinity due to a report of fireworks being set off prior to the incident."