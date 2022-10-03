Josh Williams and his friend Ben were walking from Mermaid’s Pool towards Edale, as they returned home after a night of camping in the Peaks.

Soon after passing Jacob’s Ladder they both spotted what they believe to have been a big cat.

Josh, aged 17, said: “We were both confused when we first saw it. We stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording so that I could zoom in and get a better look.

Teenagers film 'big cat' video on Peak District camping trip

“We tried attracting its attention so that it would turn and face us, so that we could get a better understanding of what we were looking at.

"We honestly had no idea what it could be if not a big cat.

"It was in a field of sheep with no different animals around, and it appeared to have a long black tail, so it definitely wasn’t a sheep.”

Josh said the animal sounded like it was feeding on another creature, which they believe was most likely to have been a sheep.

He said: “We could instantly tell it was something different the moment we laid eyes on it – we both saw it at the same time and gave each other a confused look.