Telecoms rival accuses KCOM of 'anti-competitive behaviour' as pressure builds on firm to share infrastructure

Some residents in Hull, Beverley, Hedon and Cottingham have been complaining for months about the proliferation of unsightly poles and wires as challenger firms head into the area, with local MPs taking up their cause.

Last week Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said due to "increasing public concern” operators should do “everything possible” to share infrastructure.

KCOM launched a feasibility study, but because it was "commercially sensitive" details have not been published.

In an open letter Mr Alamgir, chief executive of Connexin, says it is "merely a 10-page document full of blank spaces and bullet points with no firm pricing, no committed timing, and no conclusion as to whether they deem infrastructure sharing feasible or not."