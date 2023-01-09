News you can trust since 1754
Temple Newsam Ten 2023: 15 hilarious pictures as Leeds runners tackle the 'puddle of doom'

Hundreds of runners descended on a Leeds park this weekend – taking part in a 10-mile fun run.

By Abbey Maclure
5 hours ago

Now in its 7th year, the Temple Newsam Ten is a multi-terrain race through the Temple Newsam estate, organised by St Theresa’s Athletic Club. Promising “all the mud and all the hills”, hundreds of participants took part in the on and off-road race on Sunday morning.

Our photographer was perfectly positioned by the ‘puddle of doom’ and captured these 15 hilarious photos of the race.

1. Temple Newsam Ten

Runners tackle the notorious 'puddle of doom' on the Temple Newsam Ten course

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Temple Newsam Ten

The 7th instalment of the 10-mile race kicked off at 9.30am on Sunday

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Temple Newsam Ten

Organised by St Theresa’s Athletic Club, the course covers 10-and-a-bit miles of beautiful on and off road running around the Temple Newsam estate

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Temple Newsam Ten

Hundreds of runners took part in this year's race across hills and muddy terrain

Photo: Simon Hulme

Leeds