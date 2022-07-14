Terrifying CCTV shows young children playing and dancing on rail tracks in front of a moving train.

Network Rail shared the nail-biting footage in a bid to show the dangers of level crossings - which they say should not be used as "a playground".

In the footage, two boys can be seen running around and pushing each other out to stand in front of a train.

As it approaches, one of the children, wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt and black jogger shorts, starts waving and jumping at the green 10-carriage Great Western Railway train that speeds past.

Children were seen playing on the tracks before the train arrived

The other boy, in a white top and black trousers, runs away as it advances, and they both can be seen jeering as it leaves.

Then, two what appear to be older females run onto the tracks.

One, dressed in denim shorts and a racer back top runs after the young boy in jogger shorts.

Another, wearing a black Adidas jumper dress, pushes the other boy towards the track, looks both ways and then sprints across.

Network rail warned level crossings should not be used as playgrounds

The 30 second long clip was taken in Wantage Road level crossing in Grove, Oxfordshire, on 4 July just before 5pm.

On social media, @networkrail wrote: "Level crossings can be very dangerous and are not a playground!

"PLEASE remind your children about the danger of playing near the railway."

Network rail said the shocking footage was discovered after the driver of a 125mph express train "recently reported applying the emergency brakes after seeing children playing on the track."

Alison Kramer, Network Rail’s Community Safety Manager, said: “The behaviour of the children captured by CCTV is really shocking and reckless. The railway is not a playground and what they are doing is extremely dangerous.

“It is particularly disappointing to see this sort of mindless behaviour particularly when we work so hard alongside the British Transport Police in engaging with local schools and the community to educate people about how to behave safely when near the railway.