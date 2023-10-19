Terror as owner watches Miniature Dachshund fall 40ft onto rocks at Yorkshire coast

A pet owner had a huge scare after her miniature Dachshund fell 40 feet onto rocks on the Yorkshire coast.

Miniature Dachshund Nellie shot off in pursuit of rabbits up a steep embankment beside the beach in Bridlington.

Owner Jacqui Darrington, from Brierley, near Wakefield, who was on holiday, left her three other dogs with strangers to rush after her pooch – only to get stuck up the cliff.

Onlookers called HM Coastguard while passers-by rallied to help track four-year-old Nellie as she darted in and out of rabbit holes high up the verge.

Fraser Reddick, a senior vet at Chantry Vets, with Nellie and the CT scanner which was used to determine the extent of her internal injuries following a 40ft cliff fall. Photo: © Chantry Vet

Jacqui added: “Dachshunds were originally bred as hunting dogs, and Nellie still has that instinct.

“I am really thankful to those lovely people who helped. I managed to slide down the cliff and walked along the beach watching Nellie who was quite happy running about among the rabbits.

“Half an hour later she looked at me and then just walked towards me, almost in slow motion off the top of the ridge and fell on to rocks. It was a straight drop – slam – on to her right shoulder. She was just laid there. It was awful. The coastguard was really good. Everyone was supportive and came together to help, and I really appreciate that.”

Thanks to a huge team effort, Jacqui managed to move Nellie to a vet practice in Bridlington for emergency treatment.

X-rays revealed a fractured scapula - shoulder blade - and injuries to her ribs.

Once stable, Nellie was discharged to her own practice, Chantry Vets in Wakefield, where a CT scan captured detailed internal images to determine the extent of her injuries and whether surgery was required.

Senior vet Fraser Reddick, said: “The CT scan showed a complex fracture of the scapula as well as three rib fractures, and also identified bruising to her lung tissue.

“Despite the trauma, Nellie’s injuries did not require surgical treatment and healed on their own, with six weeks of rest and pain relief. A repeat CT scan to check the healing showed that the scapular fracture was healing well. Nellie is doing very well and is back to normal in herself.

“This sort of case really shows the massive benefit of having onsite CT – something that has only been possible relatively recently outside of large referral centres in the veterinary world.”

Jacqui paid tribute to Fraser and the veterinary team at the Brindley Way veterinary hospital for their care of Nellie.

She said: “Nellie has been very lucky, and we are so grateful to Fraser and everyone involved at Chantry Vets.

“We have four dogs and they have always been great with us and genuinely care. It makes a big difference knowing they’re in such safe hands.

“It is now a case of being sensible and keeping Nellie on an extendable lead as we don’t want to risk it happening again.”

Jacqui’s daughter Ellie Holbrook said she feared the worst when she heard about Nellie’s fall.