Yorkshire Tesco worker’s inspiring story printed on Mother’s Day cards nationwide after she lost her mum to cancer

Justine Galthen took part in this year's Race for Life in memory of her mother, who she tragically lost to cancer in 2020 - and her inspiring story is to feature on a special Mother's Day card.

The cards are on sale in Tesco stores from Tuesday February 15 until Sunday March 27, as part of the supermarket’s ongoing support of Race For Life.

Justine said: “Every year I take part in Race for Life to raise money for a fantastic cause. However, this year it was for a personal cause.

Justine ran the race with her dad, sister, and nine-year-old son

“My mother who usually accompanies me to cheer me on was diagnosed on Christmas Eve 2018 and after a brave battle she sadly passed away in October 2020.

“My dad, sister, nine-year-old son and myself ran the Race for Life in memory of her.

“My mother is loved and missed by all of us, but I know she would have been so proud.”

“Race for Life is important to me because it raises funds towards research into cancer, and it also helps families to make special memories with loved ones who are fighting. Hopefully, one day we will find a cure,” Justine said.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokesperson, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Justine and Tesco for their support.

“By purchasing one of the Mother’s Day cards, people can make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Justine’s inspiring story and photograph are included on the card, which aims to connect with and support people affected by the disease, while raising vital funds.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Money raised through Race for Life events funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Tesco staff and customers have raised over £60m for Cancer Research UK since 2002.