The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire - and where Leeds ranks

What does happiness mean to you?

By Andrew Hutchinson
20 hours ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 12:12pm

The Mad Men of advertising might say happiness is freedom from fear but residents in cities, towns and villages across Yorkshire point to a sense of belonging as the most important contributor towards the ultimate feel good factor. In addition having a strong sense of community and polite and friendly people also ranks high. Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live. Here’s how towns and cities in Yorkshire rated at both a regional and national level. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Happy places

The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire. is your happy place on the list?

Photo: YPN

2. Harrogate

HARROGATE: The spa town is best known for water, boutique shops and green spaces. It is rated the happiest place in Yorkshire and sixth in the national rankings.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. York

A city famous for iconic historical attractions such as York Minster, Clifford's Tower, The Shambles, The City Walls, Museum Gardens, and The Guildhall. It is rated the second happiest place in Yorkshire and 45 in the national rankings.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Skipton

The market town is the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales. It is rated the third happiest place in Yorkshire and 47 in the national rankings.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

