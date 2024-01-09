The A-Z of Yorkshire: Letters F-J in our roundup of the best of Yorkshire

Yorkshire has long been dubbed as God’s Own County, positioned in the heart of England with one of the strongest regional identities in the world.

We asked people, businesses and fans in Yorkshire to share their A-Z guide of the county.

In this list, we run down from F-J in the alphabet:

Food

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingleborough, one of the 3 peaks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 25th April 2023.

From Yorkshire Puddings, Wensleydale Cheese and Rhubarb to Parkin and Betty’s tea room’s Fat Rascals, there’s nowt we love more than some hearty grub, with a good cuppa tea that is. Some of the latest cookbooks to come from Yorkshire folk include Vegan chefs BOSH! With their most recent best selling recipes in ‘Meat.’ Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright has released ‘Meals on the Move’ and instagram chef Freda Shafi is to launch her first cookbook.

Glamping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we’re known for our muddy boots as we venture into the glorious countryside or explore the sandy beaches, when it comes to staying out in the fresh air many of us like the idea of camping without the ‘roughing’ it element.

This is where glamping aka ‘glamorous camping’ has pitched up into its own trend.

It all started with bell tents for glamping, yurts for events and then wooden pods to give an intimate log cabin feel without the cost.

But whatever structure you go glamping in, the grounds are also getting increasingly elaborate from glamping in an exclusive bell tent in North Yorkshire at Butterwick Alpaca Retreat to the tik tok viral Catgill Farm. This is no run-of-the-mill muddy affair trudging to pitch up your tent with long queues for the loos, cold showers and being crammed next to thousands of other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, glampers park their car before being welcomed and escorted with their baggage via a buggy up the hill to their timber pod or bell tent.

All complete with their own outdoor patio with a private pre-lit hot tub and pizza oven.

It “Literally looks like heaven,” exclaimed one tiktok user as videos of the glamping pods have proved popular online.

An alternative luxury glamping escape is set on the edge of Yorkshire Dales National Park, Yurtshire, with two stunning locations to choose from - each providing the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind - surrounded by wild meadow pastures, peaceful woodlands, scenic hills and woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on North Yorkshire Moors Angrove Country Park also offers some glamorous lodges complete with your own hottub and barbeque. There’s also a crazy golf course, sports field and regular falconry displays. You can even book a wooden pod for free to eat your meals from the site’s G and Tea restaurant.

It’s not just about where you stay or what you stay in, it's also what you do. With so many of us now seeking a solo staycation or retreat, here are some of the best hideaways in God’s Own County.

Hideaways

If you’re into your grub you can try a high end foodie retreat on the Swinton Park Estate where you can learn to cook or just be fed. There’s Leeds Cookery School and York Cookery School at The Grand in York or for something more rugged Taste the Wild do a range of foraging and wild cooking courses.

For those more into wellbeing, Salt Revive in Hull offers salt therapy aka Halotherapy where you can immerse yourself in rooms of salt. Yorkshire has some of the country’s best spas too from Harrogate Baths to Rudding Park Hotel also in Harrogate the ‘spa town,’ and Titanic Spa in Huddersfield. A lot of the spas are fit for foodies too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting a creative hideaway, Writer’s Retreat UK in Beal, North Yorkshire is the perfect place to escape daily life and write your first book or even finish a thesis.

The Artists Retreat in Richmond, North Yorkshire is a great place for artists to escape.

If you like to share your creative flair online, content creators are always looking for the most instagrammable places to showcase on their social media feeds.

I is for ‘instagrammable places’ in Yorkshire

From the best nature has to offer to purpose built venues that are designed to be a picture perfect backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading to waterfalls is always a good shout and Aysgarth Falls in the Yorkshire Dales do not disappoint.

It’s a stunning place to explore on foot and parking is £3.50.

We’ve also got a variety of stately homes such as Harewood House, Castle Howard in Leeds and Nostell Priory in Wakefield if you fancy a Pride and Prejudice-esque backdrop.

There’s also tropical plants in the Winter Gardens in Sheffield or former industrial works around the corner as well as Sheffield’s Peace gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of photographers head to the Hepworth Wakefield for that iconic grey backdrop of the Barbara Hepworth inspired building and next door is the former Rutland Mills complex which is now home to the eye-catching Tileyard North.

There’s several venues to head to which are made to be instagrammable such as Mumtaz in Leeds Dock which is dubbed as an indian ‘selfie’ restaurant, Sheepscar Bar and Grill at a former working men’s club on the outskirts of Leeds which has flower walls galore as well as it’s Egan Suite next door, and that’s not forgetting the stunning rooftop terrace restaurants such as the Sora Roof Bar and Restaurant on the top of York’s Malmaison.

This overlooks some of the most picturesque streets in the UK with the backdrop of York Minster and the York Walls which you can get a photo permit to exclusively photograph early doors.

If you fancy more retro than a Viking backdrop, head to Hull for their popular crisp buffet at Kicks Bar and Grill.

Jewellery / Jane McDonald / Jet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From local silversmiths to diamond connoisseurs, Yorkshire has some real jewellers in its crown. Azendi, known for its ‘heart of Yorkshire’ jewellery, has stores in Beverley, Harrogate, Northallerton and York.

There’s also Yorkshire family owned company Phillip Stoner who specialises in diamond jewellery who have stores in Trinity Leeds and The Victoria Quarter which is home to Phillip Stoner’s flagship store and on-site Jewellery Workshop.

There’s also a range of amateur and professional independent silversmiths in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Artspace which has ‘micro residencies’ often have silversmiths in their community, and Sheffield is of course the home of steel. Over in York, there is the York School of Jewellery and in Leeds for those wanting to try silversmithing and you can do a workshop at Seagulls Reuse Paint on Kirkstall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or if you want handcrafted jewellery without making it yourself, Pugata Jewellery in Batley is a dazzling haven tucked away in a business park.

For a real Yorkshire-sourced gem, Whitby is known for its jet, which has been fossilised over millions of years and is semi-precious unlike French Jet which looks similar but is black class. Jet is valued alongside some of the most expensive gems in jewellery, such as diamonds.