The A-Z of Yorkshire: Letters U-Z in our roundup of the best of Yorkshire

Yorkshire has long been dubbed as God’s Own County, positioned in the heart of England with one of the strongest regional identities in the world.

We asked people, businesses and fans in Yorkshire to share their A-Z guide of the county.

In the final story on our list, we run down from U-Z in the alphabet:

U for unusual

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Date: 7th November 2021. Picture James Hardisty. Post Picture Post/Country Week... Richmond Castle, in North Yorkshire, one of the oldest stone-built castles in England, glows in the Autumn light, originally built to subdue the unruly North of England really is one of the greatest Norman fortresses in Britain. Camera Details: Camera, Nikon D4 Lens, Nikon 70-200mm Shutter Speed, 1/250 sec Aperture, f/8.0 ISO, 250

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire has many unusual places to stay such as Mirfield Monastery.

The monastery is home to the Community of the Resurrection.

The working monastery which you can visit or stay at is a former Mill Owner’s House originally built in the 19th Century set in twenty acres of quiet gardens and woodlands.

Or if you’re a creative type staying at the Leeds Art Hostel offers affordable and unique accommodation for artists and tourists alike. It’s the first of a kind in the UK and was designed by artists.

Or if you fancy something luxurious which is reflected in the price tag, you should try the ‘funky and wacky - so definitely not for the faint hearted...’ surrealism suite at Leeds’ Malmaison Hotel.

Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire is home to a range of quaint villages such as Haworth which is made famous for its links to Wuthering Heights. Another iconic village is Shibden Valley in Calderdale, famous for Shibden Hall which is where diarist Anne Lister, who was made famous by TV series Gentleman Jack, lived and worked.

Saltaire is another idyllic village steeped in history, also in West Yorkshire. It was recently featured on Channel 5’s Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventures where viewers took a look inside Victoria Hall. Saltaire is also home to Salts Mill which is where much of David Hockney’s artwork is displayed.

Wentworth village in South Yorkshire on the cusp of Rotherham and Barnsley is home to Wentworth Woodhouse and of course Wentworth Garden Centre.

The village is home to 1,400 people and there are special rules such as every door must be painted green.

Walking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you want to challenge yourself to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks or you want to stroll around the York City Walls, there are plenty of places to go for a walk in Yorkshire.

Ilkley Moors, Brimham Rocks and Malham Cove are incredible places to visit and walk. There’s also a range of country parks such as Pugney’s and Angler’s in Wakefield, Rother Valley in Rotherham and Ogden Water Country Park in Halifax.

Lee Furness runs AirBnB experiences in South Yorkshire. While he often heads to the Peak District for a walk he recommends Sheffield Round Walk to see a mixture of urban life, parks and tree lined streets.

‘X’ stands for multi entertainment venue Xscape which is complete with a play centre, Crazy Golf, bowling, cinema, arcades, and eateries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or when looking for a word beginning with ‘X’ you may think of xylophone, and in 2017 a four year old girl from West Yorkshire achieved the world record for playing 75 tunes on the xylophone from memory. Laasya Chigurupati could memorise 33 melodies aged three and can even play Beethoven.

Or we could look at some of the most popular Yorkshire folk on ‘X’ formerly twitter such as Yorkshire Slang, The Yorkshireman and our very own editor James Mitchinson.

‘Y’ brings us on to Yorkshire and by our humble street poll most people say the ‘people’ is what makes the region what it is.

There’s 'nowt so queer as folk' i.e. there's nothing as strange as people, especially us weird and wonderful Yorkshire folk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have some huge celebrities hailing from our region such as Star Trek star Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, Dame Judi Dench, Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and of course Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald.

It’s not just the people which are unique here, it is the animals too which brings us on to ‘z’ for zoos.

Zoo

When we say Zoo we’re including farms, animal parks and aquariums.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster has to be at the top of the list with a walk through animal experience where you can see some of the world’s most at risk species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deep in Hull and Sealife in Scarborough are two of the most popular places to visit aquariums.