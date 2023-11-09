The Bank Hull: Singers flocking to viral Hull pub which streams karaoke to over 50,000 people a weekend
The Bank Hull started streaming their singing stars’ performances around 18 months ago, manager Beverley Nilsson, 58, told the Yorkshire Post.
To her astonishment, the page has now racked up more than 50,000 followers who tune in each weekend to watch performances from people who have travelled from all over the country to sing.
One of those singers – 14-year-old Frankie from Pontefract – has become a favourite for many at the pub on Holderness Road.
After videos of her singing were viewed hundreds of thousands of times, talent scouts from EMI Records and Britain’s Got Talent have been in touch.
She now dreams of becoming a star.
"We are now world wide!” Beverley – who has been in the pub game since 1987 - joked.
"I have been running the pub for nearly seven years now, we started the social media about three years ago.
"It is absolutely mind blowing.
The karaoke is streamed live to their followers each weekend – more than 58,000 people at the time of writing.
"I have followers from Australia, Borneo, South Africa, America and all over.
"People come from all over the UK to sing in our pub.”
Speaking of the young teen from Pontefract who has gone viral, Beverley added: ”Her voice is phenomenal, she has had messages from EMI Records and Britain’s Got Talent since being on our page.”
Other stars who have sung at the pub include Emily Drewry and Frankie Lawrence.
"There is also a young man called Kieran Kaye who it seems the whole world absolutely loves”, Beverley added.
"When he's on I get song requests for him to sing which I pass on, he has a huge following.
"As for the future, I think it's just a case of keep doing what we're doing, if it's not broken don't fix it is my motto.”