The best Mr Whippy in the country? York couple celebrate success at National Ice Cream awards

A York couple are celebrating the sweet taste of success after being recognised nationally for their Mr Whippy soft serve vanilla ice cream.

Graham’s Ices Ltd in York, run by Graham and Maggie Rush, has won one of the top awards at the National Ice Cream Competition 2023, for the second year in a row.

The competition is run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade association for the industry in the UK and is known as the “Oscars” of ice cream awards.

Maggie Rush said: “We’re absolutely delighted and overwhelmed.

"We have been entering this competition for several years and historically have achieved success at every level, culminating in the highest award last year.

"To win the Silver Challenge Cup for a second year is truly amazing.

"Currently, we operate five ice cream vans and over the years have provided employment for a large number of people.

"In 1988 we acquired a pitch beside the River Ouse just outside York City Centre and still have an ice cream van there today.

"Our ice cream vans are available for all types of event and we enjoy significant repeat custom every year.

"We are regularly asked to visit local schools to provide a treat for staff and students.”

The business was established in1974 by Graham as a sole trader.

Graham met Maggie in 1985 and after a few years became a formal partnership then a limited company in 2012.

The business started with one ice cream van trading around the streets of York and over fifty years later Graham still covers the same area and is now meeting his fourth generation of customers.

Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston said: “After a few decidedly difficult years for our industry, ice cream businesses are bouncing back with gusto.

"Grahams Ices is proof of that with the quality of the product that won this prestigious award two years running. Big congratulations to Maggie and Graham and here’s wishing them a super successful summer season.”

