From an engine themed Christmas tree to a book inspired one inside a library and a mannequin in a dress made into a spectacular Christmas tree, some of Yorkshire’s most iconic venues have been busy displaying spectacular Christmas trees.

Jordan Wake, George Malin and Sophie Mei Lan visit Temple Newsam

As you wander through the grounds, farm and house at Temple Newsam in Leeds this Christmas, there are crafts, treats and festive music to enjoy as well as a not-to-be-missed Christmas tree display.

Built between 1500-1520 Temple Newsam House was the largest in Yorkshire, and today a lot of the original architecture remains, now under the ownership of Leeds City Council.

There are 40 rooms in the house to visit as well as a garden and grounds to explore plus a rare breed farm. Even the farm has themed festive trees fitting into the style of the grounds.

Nostell Priory is referred to by the National Trust simply as Nostell and is a Palladian house located in Nostell, near Crofton, close to Wakefield.

People can visit Nostell’s annual festive celebration, as the stately home and its 18th century doll’s house have been decked with elaborate decorations.

The National Trust, which runs the mansion, said visitors can also enjoy seasonal music, try some Christmas crafts activities and meet Father Christmas.

There’s a range of decadent trees to view around the property.

You can visit an array of Christmas themed National Trust properties to experience in Yorkshire such as Wentworth Castle Gardens in Barnsley, Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal in North Yorkshire and Longshaw Estate in Sheffield.

Stockeld Park Estate is Yorkshire’s largest Christmas tree grower. It’s worth visiting the grounds not only for the Christmas Adventure complete with a light spectacular but to buy your own ‘non needle drop’ tree and experience the lush surroundings. The Nordmann Fir trees are Britain’s most popular Christmas Tree. The needles are dark green on top and silver-grey underneath, and the tree is favoured for its straight trunk and beautiful symmetry. Visit the half-a-million Nordmanns growing on the Stockeld Park Estate. They are one of the oldest and most renowned growers of real Christmas Trees in England.

While many of us now opt for buying a fake tree, some even pop-up themselves, light up and sing, however you can’t beat the simply stunning traditionally decorated Victorian streets of Abbey House Museum in Leeds opposite Kirkstall Abbey.

The festive streets of 19th century Leeds include traditional decorations, silly hats for selfies, a letter writing station to give to Santa, plus colouring in and storybooks for some quiet family time as well as a brussel sprouts trail and antique games to play.

The Christmas Experience is also back at Lotherton Hall, with Mr and Mrs Claus. Visit Santa ‘Under the Wishing Tree’ in the Elf Village to interact with the elves and meet Santa in person after school and on weekends.

For an experience a little further afield Mr Darcy’s Estate aka Chatsworth House is a sight to behold.