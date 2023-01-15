The best photographs as the Montane Spine Race 2023 ultramarathon reaches Yorkshire
The Spine Race ultramarthon passed through Yorkshire this weekend.
The Spine Race is an event devised by Arctic expedition guides Scott Gilmour and Phil Hayday-Brown in 2012. It follows the Pennine Way National Trail and begins at Edale in Derbyshire, ending at Kirk Yetholm in Scotland.
This year’s race challenge began on Saturday, January 14. Our photographer, Tony Johnson, caught up with the competitors as they reached West Yorkshire. On Sunday, he caught up once again near Masham, North Yorkshire.
Competitors will continue up through the Dales, passing through Hawes, before continuing on into the North Pennines. The challenge finishes on January 22nd.