Bucking the trend is challenge eating youtuber Adam Moran of Beard Meats Food who took his friend and podcasting co-host Josh Gudgeon to Brewdog for ‘Wings Wednesday.’
The pair headed to Brewdog in Bradford in an attempt to eat more than 55 chicken wings in 90 minutes.
“Today we’re going to try and eat as many chicken wings as possible,” said Beard at the end of their podcast recording of Breaking Bread.
Gudgeon managed to devour 51 chicken wings and Beard managed to smash the record of 55 with 70 chicken wings.
The all you can eat, bottomless wings, are £12 or £13 if you are in London.
The menu adds: “Choose from our infamous buffalo chicken wings, our cauliflower wings, or even our Temple Of Seitan Wings.”
Brewdog also have bars in York, Leeds and Huddersfield.
Over in Sheffield The Wing Kings on Abbeydale Road run Wing King Wednesdays and there is also a Wing Wednesday on West Street at Firepit Rocks.
Another chain sharing the Wing Wednesday love at select venues is Karen’s Diner which is infamous for its rude staff and terrible customer service.
Another option if you’re wanting to combine your love of chicken wings with a bottomless brunch is Cult Wing in Leeds.