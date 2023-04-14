We all overindulged at all -you-can-eat buffets then it was bottomless liquid brunches but now there is a new all-you-can-eat trend flying - bottomless chicken wings. With two of Yorkshire’s biggest podcasters helping to break a chicken wing eating record, we look at some of the venues offering unlimited Chicken Wings or Cauliflower Wings for vegans.

Bucking the trend is challenge eating youtuber Adam Moran of Beard Meats Food who took his friend and podcasting co-host Josh Gudgeon to Brewdog for ‘Wings Wednesday.’

The pair headed to Brewdog in Bradford in an attempt to eat more than 55 chicken wings in 90 minutes.

“Today we’re going to try and eat as many chicken wings as possible,” said Beard at the end of their podcast recording of Breaking Bread.

Breaking Bread Podcast

Gudgeon managed to devour 51 chicken wings and Beard managed to smash the record of 55 with 70 chicken wings.

The all you can eat, bottomless wings, are £12 or £13 if you are in London.

The menu adds: “Choose from our infamous buffalo chicken wings, our cauliflower wings, or even our Temple Of Seitan Wings.”

Brewdog also have bars in York, Leeds and Huddersfield.

Over in Sheffield The Wing Kings on Abbeydale Road run Wing King Wednesdays and there is also a Wing Wednesday on West Street at Firepit Rocks.

Another chain sharing the Wing Wednesday love at select venues is Karen’s Diner which is infamous for its rude staff and terrible customer service.