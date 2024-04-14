The Brian Chester Road Run: Incredible pictures from vintage tractor run through Yorkshire villages

3 . Memory

"He was one of the founder members of the TractorFest at Newby Hall every year, and we used to run a ride out from his farm every year. His memory shouldn't be forgotten."The third Brian Chester Road Run around villages near Ripon organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former NVTEC chairman Brian Chester in anticipation of Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in June. 13th April 2024Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe