The Brian Chester Road Run: Incredible pictures from vintage tractor run through Yorkshire villages

The Brian Chester Road Run around Ripon villages, now in its third year, raises money in support of the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.Hundreds of people take part or line the route in memory of Mr Chester, a local farmer and enthusiast who was among the founder members of the hugely popular Newby Hall Tractor Fest.
Here are some of the best pictures from the Saturday event from Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe:
1. The third Brian Chester Road Run around villages near Ripon
The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC), which serves an area covering the former West Riding.
2. Tractors
Club chairman Mark Nicholson said: "Brian made a tremendous impact on our club, both nationally and locally. He was our chair, president and then chairman of the national group."
3. Memory
"He was one of the founder members of the TractorFest at Newby Hall every year, and we used to run a ride out from his farm every year. His memory shouldn't be forgotten."
4. Three-year-old Ted Charles from Bedale
Three-year-old Ted Charles from Bedale
