The city of Doncaster: Jubilation from politicians and residents as decision heralded as "a long time coming"

The town of some 110,000 people has been awarded city status after a competiton to mark the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee.

It was rewarded for its community response to flooding in 2019, its rich railway heritage, and its royal connections, according to the Cabinet Office, who announced it on Friday as one of eight new cities including Bangor, Colchester and Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster North MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband said: “This is a proud day for Doncaster. For many years we have been a city in all but name. Now it is a reality.

The town of some 110,000 people has been awarded city status after a competiton to mark the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee.

“The people of Doncaster should take enormous credit in making this happen.

“It is our brilliant businesses, amazing voluntary organisations, fantastic culture, great educational institutions and our inspiring people who are the biggest reasons this has happened.

----

“Mayor Ros Jones’ leadership has been crucial in turning the council round and she and Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber, have done an incredible job leading the campaign for City status.

“Now we must build on this great achievement with more good jobs at decent wages, great public services and fairness in our great City.”

Mayor Ros Jones, who was elected in 2013, said she was “utterly delighted” that Doncaster had been given a “royal seal of approval.”

She said; “This is brilliant news for Doncaster. I am utterly delighted that our borough has been recognised in this way as part of the Queen’s Platinum jubilee.”

“To become one of the UK’s newest cities underlines our firmly held belief that we think, act and feel like a city. I’ve said for a long time that we are a city in all but name and now we can proudly say that Doncaster has achieved city status.

Newly elected South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said: “There is a status that comes with being a city and that status will help us as a region to land more investment, more growth, more jobs, and also, frankly, have more confidence on the national and international stage.”

Residents yesterday also shared their delight at the announcement,.

Julie Nichols, 49, said: “I think it’s fantastic, and it’s been a long time coming. I’ve worked here 20 years and it’s been great to see it develop.”

Malcolm Roden, 68, said: “As someone who has been here for several generations, I think it’s wonderful. It’ll be great for the city.”

The Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition required applicants to “demonstrate their unique communities and local identities.”