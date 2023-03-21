News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

The Dales Detective: Author Julia Chapman's crime novels set in the Yorkshire Dales to be turned into TV series

The Dales Detective crime novels are to be adapted for a TV series, it has been confirmed.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT

Author Julia Chapman’s books about a misfit Met police officer who sets up his own detective agency in the Yorkshire Dales are hugely popular and are in the top one per cent of the most borrowed titles from British libraries.

Chapman, real name Julia Stagg, lives in the Dales herself and is a keen cyclist and fell runner who often does signings and appearances at local bookshops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The television rights to her books have been acquired by Saffron Cherry Productions, who also created The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5.

Most Popular
Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Matgaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.
Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Matgaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.
Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Matgaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.

Her eighth novel, A Date with Evil, is published by Pan Macmillan in April, and the series has already been adapted for a French television channel.

Actress and writer Sally Lindsay is the project’s creative director and Poirot scriptwriter Stewart Harcourt has written the screenplay for the first adaptation, that of A Date with Death.

Yorkshire Dales