The Dales Detective: Author Julia Chapman's crime novels set in the Yorkshire Dales to be turned into TV series

The Dales Detective crime novels are to be adapted for a TV series, it has been confirmed.

Author Julia Chapman’s books about a misfit Met police officer who sets up his own detective agency in the Yorkshire Dales are hugely popular and are in the top one per cent of the most borrowed titles from British libraries.

Chapman, real name Julia Stagg, lives in the Dales herself and is a keen cyclist and fell runner who often does signings and appearances at local bookshops.

The television rights to her books have been acquired by Saffron Cherry Productions, who also created The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5.

Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Matgaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.

Her eighth novel, A Date with Evil, is published by Pan Macmillan in April, and the series has already been adapted for a French television channel.