The Dales Detective: Author Julia Chapman's crime novels set in the Yorkshire Dales to be turned into TV series

Author Julia Chapman’s books about a misfit Met police officer who sets up his own detective agency in the Yorkshire Dales are hugely popular and are in the top one per cent of the most borrowed titles from British libraries.
Chapman, real name Julia Stagg, lives in the Dales herself and is a keen cyclist and fell runner who often does signings and appearances at local bookshops.
The television rights to her books have been acquired by Saffron Cherry Productions, who also created The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5.
Her eighth novel, A Date with Evil, is published by Pan Macmillan in April, and the series has already been adapted for a French television channel.
Actress and writer Sally Lindsay is the project’s creative director and Poirot scriptwriter Stewart Harcourt has written the screenplay for the first adaptation, that of A Date with Death.