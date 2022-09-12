The dignity of mourners as Queen Elizabeth II begins her final journey

Their reverential silence and bowed heads as the cortege passed at a stately pace through Scottish towns, villages and cities towards Edinburgh were exemplary and an entirely fitting tribute to a sovereign whose dignity in life is being mirrored by the manner in which her people are paying their respects.

There is comfort to be drawn from the knowledge that the Queen spent her last weeks at Balmoral. Those who met her there over the course of the summer have reported that she was content and in good spirits, even to the final days in which she discharged her last constitutional duty by formally inviting the new Prime Minister to form a Government.

The Queen’s journey yesterday is also a reminder of how much Balmoral meant to her. For all her 96 years, it was the Royal Family’s summer retreat, a place to rest and enjoy private moments, as well as entertain guests.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Ballater as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.

For the Queen and her late, cherished husband, Prince Philip, it was perhaps the place where they were happiest as they presided over family barbecues and shared with guests the breathtaking Scottish countryside.

Those who lived close by regarded the Queen as their neighbour as well as their sovereign, and in doing so reflected how the entire United Kingdom felt about her – that although she reigned over her people, she also stood amongst them.

A week from today, her State Funeral will take place and the country will pay its final respects to the Queen.