Residents say a large holiday let, which they claim is sometimes used as a “party house”, is better suited to Blackpool than a village.

East Riding councillors are due to decide tomorrow whether to give the six-bedroom house in Flamborough, on the road to South Landing, retrospective planning permission as both hom e and holiday let. The Eaves, which has a heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, is marketed on booking.com and Airbnb as the “famous villa” – referring to a news website story, headlined: “The ‘Love Island’ villa...that’s perfect for hosting parties”.

Council officers are recommending approval on the basis that it would “positively contribute to the tourism economy”.

Although there are 13 comments in support, 36 have been made against, with the parish council also objecting. One neighbour said police had been called after a noisy party, but the racket continued after officers left, adding: “Flamborough is a lovely seaside village with many people retired this party house belongs in a party place like Blackpool not next door to us.”

Flamborough Head

Another said she can't sleep with her windows open in the summer. One time around 2am she was alerted by her CCTV to a drunk woman shouting and banging, trying to get into her property. She said: “The council are not interested. You feel what’s the point?”

B&B owner Tracy Jarvis, who lives opposite, said there were no problems previously, when the property was occupied by a large family.

Her husband was sent a solicitor’s letter last month telling him to stop “harassing guests”. The letter refers to incidents, including one last September where he went over around 2am to remonstrate over the noise.

She said that led to “a bit of a scuffle”, which was videoed, but claimed police later asked her husband if he wanted to press charges. The letter alleges her husband’s ”course of conduct” caused “serious” alarm and distress to “visitors”.

Owners are asking to change the use of The Eaves from a house to a house and holiday let

But Mrs Jarvis said: “What about the serious alarm and distress it is causing to elderly residents? If they are making a noise, we will tell them to be quiet. I think anyone is in their rights to do that.”

The developers claim to have adopted a strict management regime since last October, including a 10am curfew on the pool and patio, cameras and noise monitors and a £350 noise deposit. Their planning statement says they don’t allow bookings by large hen or stag parties.

The report to councillors says: “Comments made by local residents suggest that the measures identified are not enforceable.”

East Riding Council’s public protection officer is not objecting. They’d received noise complaints last September, but these had been closed due to "insufficient” evidence. They were happy with the control measures, but asked for a condition preventing the use of external speakers.

Neighbour Tracy Jarvis in her garden - the proposed holiday let 'The Eaves' can be seen in the background