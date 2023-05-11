Neighbours have again complained about noise coming from a property in Flamborough which was recently refused planning permission as a holiday let.

The six-bedroomed The Eaves, a family home with swimming pool and hot tub, was sold to a company called Pass The Property in 2021. Last month East Riding councillors refused an application for change of use after hearing complaints about anti-social behaviour, noise, screaming, shouting and singing, in the quiet residential neighbourhood.

The owners had assured council officials they'd adopted a strict management regime, including a 10am curfew on the pool and patio and a £350 noise deposit. However residents said they were kept awake by people sitting in the hot tub late last Friday night. In the end they’d called police who turned up shortly before 1am on Saturday.

A neighbour said she tried to sleep, but couldn’t despite shutting her windows: “The police were here in 10 minutes for which I congratulate them, but they said they couldn’t do anything about the noise which is so infuriating.

"The owner has a right to appeal (against the refusal of planning permission) so it’s looking like we’re going to have this right through the summer.”

Humberside Police confirmed they’d attended “following reports of noise nuisance”.

A statement said: "We provided reassurance to the person reporting and advised that noise nuisance should be reported to the local authority. Our local neighbourhood police team are now aware of the ongoing concerns of residents." In some popular coastal areas holiday lets have been blamed for making housing more unaffordable. The government said while it supports tourist accomodation it shouldn’t come at the expense of local people being unable to buy their own home or rent. Pass The Property was approached for comment.