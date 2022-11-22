The eight most Instagrammable spas in Yorkshire including Swinton Estate, Grantley Hall and Titanic Spa

Many people want the luxury of a spa break and a picture-perfect infinity pool without the price tag of travel too.

If you’re wanting a local retreat that is worthy of ‘the gram,’ here are some of the most Instagrammable spas in Yorkshire.

From a world class luxury eco spa built inside a former mill to a spa garden set inside a 375-acre estate complete with a golf course, there are a whole host of picture-perfect spas in Yorkshire.

With people turning to social media to scroll through the best spas or to post their favourite Insta-worthy photos, here are some of Yorkshire’s most instagrammable spas.

Rockcliffe Hall Hotel and Spa

On the cusp of the picturesque Yorkshire Dales stands the stunning Rockliffe Hall Hotel and Spa. Golf buggies escort guests around the 375-acre estate with no expense spared when it comes to the decor, food and spa facilities.

The 50,000-square feet spa at Rockliffe Hall welcomes guests with a kaleidoscope of colour gently beaming through beautiful stained glass windows beside the indoor pool.

For an extra touch of tranquillity, the spa seamlessly blends outdoors and indoors with its luxurious spa garden, where guests can soak in the panoramic views of the grounds whilst experiencing different pressures of hydro-therapy massage in the infinity-edge pool. The spa garden experience is bookable and available for no more than 20 spa users at one time ensuring people-free pictures.

Rockcliffe Hall Hotel and Spa

Swinton Estate

The Swinton Country Club and Spa, part of the 20,000-acre Swinton Estate, combines contemporary design with a natural aesthetic and draws on the ‘natural elements of light and time’.

Guests can soak up the tradition of spa bathing and choose from one of four immersion experiences, all of which are heated by eco-friendly and carbon neutral biomass boilers.

The spa features an 18-metre indoor pool for swimming exercise and rest, whilst the hydrotherapy pool provides therapeutic relaxation with a choice of massage. For outdoor enjoyment, the spa garden is equipped with a 10-metre natural pool, eco-friendly bathing in bio-filtered water and alfresco hot tub.

You can stay inside Swinton Park Hotel come cookery school or experience off-grid glamping in Swinton Bivouac’s yurts or treehouses. All of the above ensures some instagram-worthy photos.

Titanic Spa

Titanic Spa, which is situated inside a restored textile mill in the Linthwaite valley near Huddersfield, has been named as the best luxury eco spa in the world in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2022. It’s the second time the spa has won the award, picking it up for the first time in 2018.

The ‘destination spa’ is the only Eco Spa in the UK thanks to its green credentials.

Grantley Hall

Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall Hotel together with ELITE Luxury Gym and Executive Wellness combines spa and wellness facilities located within this five-star hotel.

Three Graces Spa was founded on the wellness principle of bringing about a state of equilibrium by restoring beauty and balance, through treatments and individual spa journeys personalised for each guest by skilled therapists. Experiences offered by Three Graces Spa revolve around Greek mythology, ancient Indian and Chinese therapeutic wisdom and practice.

From afternoon teas to poolside shots, there’s plenty of vibrant photos to be taken.

Rudding Park

Rudding Park Spa recaptures Harrogate's spa heritage using natural spring waters from the grounds at Rudding Park, a privately owned luxury hotel set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

The roof top spa is a social space with a range of hydrotherapy & thermal experiences and the escape zone, a peaceful, serene space for guests having a treatment, featuring a range of visual and audio therapeutic experiences where guests can relax and absorb scenes of lapping waves, wildflower meadows and breath-taking mountain landscapes on the video mood wall; and centre mind and body while listening to meditation and healing soundtracks through personal headsets.

The roof top spa at Rudding Park features an 11m hydrotherapy indoor-outdoor infinity edge pool offering guests magnificent views of the gardens while experiencing foot volcano hydrotherapy, leg and back massage and swan neck massage. There is also a panoramic sauna; herbal bath steam room; luxury steam room; relaxing foot spa; experience showers; sunlight therapy room and oxygen pod.

Other facilities and treatments include a 17m indoor swimming pool (fed by natural waters from the grounds at Rudding Park, filtered through an ultraviolet system to provide crystal clear water); a juniper log sauna; bucket shower; Mud Rasul (traditional Moorish mud treatment experience, which takes place in a private space for two to four guests per session); nail and beauty studio and Horto Café.

Wellness at Alpamare

Their modern state-of-the-art facilities can be enjoyed with exclusive Elemis treatments and products as well as offering a unique sauna experience which overlooks the sea.

You can also have a cocktail and pose in the waterpark’s infinity pool downstairs.

Sawcliffe Manor

A milk bath is no longer solely for the folkloric legend of Cleopatra. It is said that the Queen of Egypt took daily milk baths to keep her skin plump and youthful and she had a good point for bathing in milk has numerous healing properties.

Guests at Sawcliffe Manor can now indulge in their own regal ablutions with a milk bath treatment in Sawcliffe’s new Copper Bath Suite in the natural spa.

A giant copper tub has been installed into the Copper Bath Suite which is filled with cow’s milk and calendula for this unique experience.

Aside from all these remedial advantages, there is nothing more picture-worthy than sitting back in the milk bath and seeing the distinctive and ethereal sensation of the milk against the copper.

No.1 by GuestHouse, York

Complete with a cocooning spa located beneath the arches away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, guests are greeted with an instantly warming welcome and down-to-earth treatments. The luxurious spa was originally an air shelter for the Second World War, and now features rustic rooms for special shared rituals, or treatments for secluded solo needs, the hotel offers a range of bespoke spa experiences from skilled therapists to nurture all needs.

