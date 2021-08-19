The face of Calendar and a great MP - how readers are remembering Austin Mitchell

Austin Mitchell

Mike Gough. "A great presenter and one of the only Labour politicians I could ever respect."

Grahame Moore. "Sad news. Rest in peace."

Joyce Stocks. "I remember Austin Mitchell from many years ago. He was a presenter on Calendar and interviewed me in Bradford when I became the first manager in Britain to present early morning cinema for night workers. Lovely man."

Eileen Kelley. "Really sad news."

Howard Merritt. "Remember him as a kid on Calendar – great presenter. Thank you Austin."

Sean Mcdonald. "Sad news. Always liked him both on TV and as a political figure."

Gerry Swallow. "Top bloke and a honest MP. We don’t get many of them."

Moira Plummer. "Such a lovely man, amazing broadcaster and MP."

Stroma Mcdermott. "Always came across as a nice, kind man and people centred."

Diane Beake. "Missed him when he wasn’t on Calendar."

Val Ryan. "Sad news – part of my life every night on TV on Calendar. Such a great presenter. Condolences to family and friends."

Marie Jubb. "Oh that’s sad. Another of the old school gone."

Colin Cornish. "A real true Labour MP (unlike today’s pro EU poor excuses for Labour MPs). He truly understood the damage that being in the EU did to both Britain’s fishing industry and manufacturing."

Edna Cowan. "Very sad news. Rest in peace."

Gerard Warrington. "Remember him on Calendar when I was child."

Patricia Anderson. "A good presenter and a gentleman."

Tom Stow. "Remember him from Friday politics on Pennine radio in Bradford."

Edward Lee. "RIP, my father-in-law did the illustrations for many of his books."

Michael Conneely. "RIP Austin."

Andrew Mercer. "A voice of reason."

Garry Chapman. "He was a real MP. Cared about people and his constituency."

Irene Peel. "Sad to hear this. Austin was a special character and will be missed."

Hazel Harrison. "God bless him."

Paul Best. "I remember this guy growing up."

Brenda Hansell. "Sad news."

Phill Smith. "First met him at Sowerby Bridge Market about 1975. Last saw him at Wyke filling station 2011-ish, had a quick joke with him. He smiled,, then laughed loudly. Decent bloke, sad, but enjoy your next chapter Austin."

Ann Phillips. "Thoughts are with family and friends – what a nice man."

Jaz Poole. "Rest in peace sir."

Celia Walker. "Loved his style as a Calendar presenter – honest and straightforward."

Julie Eldon. "Sad news."

Steve Gaines. "Grew up watching him on Calendar."

Yvonne Bottom. "I liked him. So sad."

Paul Micklethwaite. "Always remember him on Calendar, no one got the better of him."

Sharon Milnes. "Came across as a kind and genuine man."

Colin Barker. "He was a decent man. Even though I am a lifelong Conservative, I always respected Austin Mitchell. He came from a time when the Labour Party actually stood up for Britain and British people."

Conrad Hart-Brooke. "Decent bloke. Saw him once as a kid in the Jumbo restaurant in Leeds (near the ABC cinema). No idea why that stuck with me, but remember my parents commenting."

Ann Connelly. "Rest in peace Austin."

Stephen Hopkinson. "A great chap who loved to make people laugh."

Brenda Wainwright. "Oh bless."

Susan Armstrong. "Prayers to the family. Amen."