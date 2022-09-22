The familiar faces of Look North and ITV Calendar - and where they are now

Whether you watch the BBC’s Look North or ITV’s Calendar – or both – it is sure to say that the presenters have become become familiar faces in many households.
When people do step down from their presenting roles, they are often greeted with sadness but fond well-wishes from their viewers.
In the last few years, the faces on Yorkshire’s regional news programmes have changed quite substantially.
Here are the former presenters of Look north and ITV Calendar and what they are doing now.
1. Ian White
BBC Look North’s Ian White ended his 25-year stint on the show on Wednesday, September 21 of this year with an ‘emotional’ final bulletin. White, who is originally from the North East but now lives in Wakefield, has previously said his fascination with regional news developed from an early age thanks to his family. From 1998, he was Look North’s late night newsreader and his role saw him producing, presenting and reporting for bulletins throughout the day. After his final show, he posted on Twitter: “What an emotional night. My very last BBC Look North bulletin with Paul Hudson after 25 years as I prepare to leave the BBC for pastures new!”
Photo: BBC
2. Christine Talbot
After nearly three decades in television, ITV Calendar's Christine Talbot announced she was leaving in August 2021. She was the face of the 6pm early evening programme for 20 years alongside her "on-screen husband" Duncan Wood. At the time, she said: "It would have been so easy to stay. I love my job and all the people I work with. ITV Yorkshire is like one big family. I feel very privileged that people allow me into their homes at 6pm every night and also tell me their stories." Since leaving the role, she has done more television and journalism work, as well as presenting roles at events such as The Great Yorkshire Show. She often also shares exclusive videos with The Yorkshire Post - so keep an eye out.
Photo: National World
3. Duncan Wood
Duncan Wood was a regular face on ITV's Calendar, alongside his co-presenter of 18 years, Christine Talbot. The duo were hugely popular with viewers. However, ITV confirmed that he was to leave the programme in May 2022, following a period of health-related absence. He said: "It's been an incredible honour and privilege to be allowed into the front rooms of millions of homes across the region for almost two decades, building up a relationship with ITV Calendar's wonderful viewers, and telling their amazing stories. ""But after a lot of thought I've decided the time is right for me to start the next chapter of my life and see what's round the next corner. "It's a tough decision but one I’ve thought long and hard about. Thank you ITV for 32 rollercoaster years of live telly and to the amazing team."
Photo: National World
4. Jon Mitchell
Jon Mitchell, known affectionally by viewers as Jon the Weatherman, announced his retirement on July 29, 2022, after more than three decades on screen in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Jon, 61, known for his catchphrases “Look up it’s free,” and “Enjoy it if you can,” was a popular presenter on the show. He first appeared on screens in 1989 as a stand-in for the then Yorkshire Television weatherman Bob Rust. Kerrie Gosney replaced Jon as ITV Calendar's main weather presenter in August.
Photo: ITV