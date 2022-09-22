The familiar faces of Look North and ITV Calendar - and where they are now

2. Christine Talbot

After nearly three decades in television, ITV Calendar's Christine Talbot announced she was leaving in August 2021. She was the face of the 6pm early evening programme for 20 years alongside her "on-screen husband" Duncan Wood. At the time, she said: "It would have been so easy to stay. I love my job and all the people I work with. ITV Yorkshire is like one big family. I feel very privileged that people allow me into their homes at 6pm every night and also tell me their stories." Since leaving the role, she has done more television and journalism work, as well as presenting roles at events such as The Great Yorkshire Show. She often also shares exclusive videos with The Yorkshire Post - so keep an eye out.

Photo: National World